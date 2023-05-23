Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,671 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $33,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.