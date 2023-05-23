iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,019,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

