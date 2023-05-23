Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

