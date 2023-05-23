Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,221 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $34,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IHI stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

