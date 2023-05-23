Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,078 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $34,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 301,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 203,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 597,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 157,515 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
