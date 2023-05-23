Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $35.26 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of FS KKR Capital worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 744,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FSK stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

