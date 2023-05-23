iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 747,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 168,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 235.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.