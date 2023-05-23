Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $35.26 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,527 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of FS KKR Capital worth $35,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

