Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1224 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8,881.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 88,634 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

