Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

