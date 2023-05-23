Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.