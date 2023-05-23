Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 261,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 382,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 747.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000.

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

