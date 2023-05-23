Saitama Price Hits $0.0009 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Saitama token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $39.92 million and approximately $977,195.01 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017919 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,356.78 or 0.99956410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00089512 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,000,433.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.