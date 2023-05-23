Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $11,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

