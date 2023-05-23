Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MMM opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

