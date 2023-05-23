Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,543 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

