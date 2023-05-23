Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:W opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.