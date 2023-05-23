SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 7,196 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

