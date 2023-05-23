SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $214.26 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

