Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 123,753 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 735,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

