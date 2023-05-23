Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Blackstone worth $39,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

