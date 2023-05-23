Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

