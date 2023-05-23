Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $42.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,017 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $42,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,591,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,263,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 206.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 182,919 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 598,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,652,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,785,000 after acquiring an additional 148,733 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

