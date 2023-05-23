Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 50,302 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

