Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $43,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.48.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

