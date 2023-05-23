Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $46.01 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

