Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.