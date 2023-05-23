Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,306 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

