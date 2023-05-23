Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 544,979 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $47,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,860,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,332,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

