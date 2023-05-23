Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $48.50 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $363.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

