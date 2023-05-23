iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $48,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.