Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $50.10 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.