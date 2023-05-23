Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.16% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $48,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 213,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

