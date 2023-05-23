ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $745,868.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $745,868.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Shares of ANET opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

