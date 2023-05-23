Vise Technologies Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 867.5% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.1 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.