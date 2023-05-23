ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 37.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 86.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile



Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

