Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.