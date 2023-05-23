3,861 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 2,279.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 124,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

