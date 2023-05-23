Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $220,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,385,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

