2,376 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

