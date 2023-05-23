Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 7,670 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

