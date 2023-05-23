Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $249,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BK opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

