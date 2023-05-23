2,225 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $98,410,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

