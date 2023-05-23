Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

