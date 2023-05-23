Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

OKE opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

