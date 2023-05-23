Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

