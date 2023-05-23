Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 30th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

