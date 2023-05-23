Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.73 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,955,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,758,000 after buying an additional 104,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

