Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Marriott International worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

