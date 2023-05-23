Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

